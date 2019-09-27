South Africa: U.S. Senate Confirms Handbag Designer Lana Marks As Ambassador

27 September 2019
Cape Town — South African-born luxury handbag designer Lana Marks has been confirmed as the US Ambassador to South Africa.

In a tweet, the Senate Cloakroom account says: "Confirmed by Voice Vote: Executive Calendar #398 Lana J. Marks to be Ambassador of the U.S. to the Republic of South Africa".

Marks has retweeted the Cloakroom tweet. In a statement carried on the Twitter account of the South African Broadcasting Corporation's UN Bureau Chief Sherwin Bryce-Pease says she is "deeply honoured to be Ambassador designate". She says the appointment has been two and a half years in the making, and will be a homecoming of sorts.

