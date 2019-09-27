Zimbabwe: Winky D Pulls Out of Tuku Memorial Gig

26 September 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Multi-award winning Zimdancehall chanter, Wallace "Winky D" Chirumiko has pulled out of the late music legend, Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi's memorial concert and birthday bash just a day before the star studded festival roars to life at the Glamis Arena tomorrow.

In an announcement released on his social media platforms this afternoon, the Hatiperekedzane singer did not state reasons as to why he has pulled out but cited circumstances beyond their control.

"Blessings MAGAFA: It is with utmost regret that, we as Winky D Management, do hereby inform the music fans who were looking forward to having a good recollection of the times Winky D shared with the late legend and National Hero, Oliver Samanyanga Mtukudzi, that, Winky D will no longer be part of the performing artists at the Tuku Memorial Concert. This is due to reasons beyond our control," he wrote.

This comes as a blow to music lovers who were hoping to relive the moments when Tuku would perform the smash hit, Panorwadza Moyo together with Winky D.

However, 263Chat spoke to the late Mtukudzi's widow and a key organiser of the event, Daisy, who had no cognizance of the statement reiterating that the Disappear singer will perform on the night.

"Yes, I have just heard some rumors here and there that he (Winky D) has pulled out. But I can assure you that he is going to perform tomorrow," said Daisy Mtukudzi.

Winky D is not a new face to last-minute pull-outs.

In December last year, the singer withdrew from the Morgan Heritage concert on the day of the show citing contractual disagreements with organisers of the event.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.