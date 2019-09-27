Zimbabwe: Winky D Pulls Out of Tuku Memorial Gig

Multi-award winning Zimdancehall chanter, Wallace "Winky D" Chirumiko has pulled out of the late music legend, Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi's memorial concert and birthday bash just a day before the star studded festival roars to life at the Glamis Arena tomorrow.

In an announcement released on his social media platforms this afternoon, the Hatiperekedzane singer did not state reasons as to why he has pulled out but cited circumstances beyond their control.

"Blessings MAGAFA: It is with utmost regret that, we as Winky D Management, do hereby inform the music fans who were looking forward to having a good recollection of the times Winky D shared with the late legend and National Hero, Oliver Samanyanga Mtukudzi, that, Winky D will no longer be part of the performing artists at the Tuku Memorial Concert. This is due to reasons beyond our control," he wrote.

This comes as a blow to music lovers who were hoping to relive the moments when Tuku would perform the smash hit, Panorwadza Moyo together with Winky D.

However, 263Chat spoke to the late Mtukudzi's widow and a key organiser of the event, Daisy, who had no cognizance of the statement reiterating that the Disappear singer will perform on the night.

"Yes, I have just heard some rumors here and there that he (Winky D) has pulled out. But I can assure you that he is going to perform tomorrow," said Daisy Mtukudzi.

Winky D is not a new face to last-minute pull-outs.

In December last year, the singer withdrew from the Morgan Heritage concert on the day of the show citing contractual disagreements with organisers of the event.