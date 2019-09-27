Zimbabwe: Shoko Festival Begins Tonight

The country's biggest and longest-running urban culture Shoko Festival kicks off tonight and various shows will be staged in Harare and Chitungwiza as part of the fête.

Shoko Festival creative director Farai Monro said this year's festival will be bigger and better than previous ones.

"This year, Shoko has a lot of fresh new programming happening," he said.

"This includes our Creative South initiative that brings in acts from Mozambique, Botswana and Zambia, our Mash Ups that are going to showcase some brand new music collaborations."

"There will also be the first ever Women Create Worlds Summit as well as the Shoko Comedy Night which is going to present a never-seen-before comedy show."

Monro said there will be a comedy night at Reps Theatre tomorrow, followed by the main event in Chitungwiza on Sunday.

"Shoko will also be hosting the eighth edition of the Hub Unconference, Zimbabwe's leading annual digital media and journalism event, running from the 27th - 28th September at Harare City Library," he said.

"The Hub will bring together artists, students, journalists, developers and politicians to explore emerging trends in social media, journalism and civic tech."

He said attendees can also take part in a Drone party as well as attend Mobile Journalism Workshops, Music Business workshop, and attend the 1st edition of the Women Create Worlds Summit.

"Special guests include Zimbabwean-born award winning journalist and former CNN anchor Robyn Kriel, award winning Hollywood lighting Director Christian Epps and Deutsche Welle Journalist Faten Jebai from Lebanon."

He added that tomorrow there will be a Comedy Night at Reps Theatre, followed by the Peace in The Hood concert in Chitungwiza.

"The popular Shoko Comedy Night - running under the theme 'Return of the Zim Dollar' will be headlined by South African comedian Celeste Ntuli alongside some of Zimbabwe's top comedians," Monro said.

"Joining Celeste on stage will be Zimbabwe comedy veteran Doc Vikela, South Africa-based comic Q Dube as well as popular stand-up comedians King Kandoro and CKanyiso Dat Guy."

The night, presented by Comrade Fatso, will be a unique comedy event featuring stand-up comedy, live skits, funny songs and unexpected guests.

Peace in The Hood, which will be hosted by Chitungwiza native Dhadza D, will be headlined by popular ZimDancehall acts Bazooker and Nutty O.

"As part of its Mash Ups programming Shoko Festival has also curated some brand new unexpected collaborations for the event, putting together Vimbai Zimuto with Kikky Badass while rapper Noble Styles will join forces with the Air Force Band in a collaboration that promises fireworks."

"Southern Africa will also be well represented through Shoko's new Creative South initiative which will see Zambian poet Ludo, Mozambican rapper Simba Sitoi and rising Botswana rapper, Wicked Jono on the stage."

Cde Fatso added that other Other acts include Magi from Bustop TV, Kevin Hansen, Louis The Prince of Comedy and ProBeats.