Cape Town — A landslide at a gold mine in northwestern Chad has killed about 30 people, Reuters reports.

The news agency quotes Defence Minister Mahamat Sala as saying that the mine, near the Libyan border, collapsed early on Tuesday and that more victims might still be buried in the rubble.

