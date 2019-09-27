Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Consider Bad Economic Situation, Govt Tells Workers

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
27 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Umar Shehu Usman

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, yesterday told the organised labour to consider the bad economic situation of the country in its agitation for the implementation of the relativity/consequential adjustment of the N30,000 new minimum wage.

Speaking in Abuja while receiving a delegation of the Nigeria Labour Congress led by its president, Ayuba Wabba, he described the issue of the new minimum wage as very thorny. "In the course of that, tempers flared and there were misgivings and all of that, but finally, we got to a standpoint that gave us 66.7 per cent rise, from 18,000 to 30,000.

"What we're saying is that we should try for all parties to agree, that the economy is in doldrums, that the economy has some troubles, and therefore, we've to cut our coat according to our cloth, that's the most important thing.

"It's unfortunate that negotiation was deadlocked from levels 7 till 17, and issues became on what percentage or slides that they should use on the sliding scale. The bad thing is that we are going to discuss and negotiate it, it's a collective bargaining arrangement because if we talk strictly about the minimum wage, it's already being implemented because the minimum wage is for the person on the lower rung of the ladder.

"The consequential adjustment that's following it must also be reflected, they must be done because you've impinged on other people's scale..," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
Nigerian Govt at Odds With Labour Unions on Minimum Wage
Nigerian Govt to Increase VAT to Help Pay New Minimum Wage
Only Buhari Can Stop Planned Strike Over Minimum Wage - Unions
Nigerian Govt Explains Why Minimum Wage Has Not Been Implemented
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.