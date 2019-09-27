Kenya: At Shamata Stadium, 'Keeper Can't Dive Due to Construction

Shamata is the highest settlement area, in terms of altitude, in Nyandarua County and can be ideal for training for budding long distance runners, but only if sports infrastructure is developed.

At about 2,800 metres above sea level, the lack of properly developed sports facilities has left a lot of talent to waste away in this rural set-up.

Shamata is home to Ruth Waithera, the pioneer 400 metres runner who is first Kenya woman to reach an Olympic sprints final, a feat she achieved at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA.

She finished eighth in 51.56 seconds in a race won by American Valerie Brisco-Hooks in an Olympic record 48.83.

Shamata is in the Ndaragwa Constituency, whose MP, Jeremiah Kioni, once threatened to push for the area to be annexed to the neighbouring Laikipia County.

Residents of Ndaragwa, being in the extreme north of Nyandarua, seek most services either in Nyahururu town (Laikipia County) or Nyeri town in Nyeri County because reaching the County headquarters in Ol Kalou is expensive.

Ndaragwa lacks a properly developed public stadium. The Nyandarua County Government has only fenced off various grounds in the constituency which are said to have been set aside for playing fields when the area was being turned into settlement schemes.

One of these fields is at Shamata township. Shamata Ward MCA, Reuben Gitau says the land "will be developed into ultramodern sports facility."

"The stadium will have two pitches, track, handball, volleyball court and a place for indoor games," the MCA said.

A Sh4 million dais that is being constructed by the county government has encroached too much onto the existing football pitch.

Part of the dais has interfered with goal area thus becoming dangerous to players since the field is still being used. The MCA explains that the whole stadium will be redesigned to change the current pitch from its present north-south direction to the unconventional east-west one.

Gitau could not immediately give the exact acreage of the fenced stadium ground but insisted it will accommodate a running track, two pitches and ball courts and indoor games facility.

Officials in the county headquarters could not say if a design for the stadium existed or if money for its development has been budgeted for.

Youth, Sports and the Arts executive, Murani Ngugi put the acreage of the fenced area at about five acres. If the facility will have two pitches, then it will be the second in the region after the legendary Nyahururu Stadium.

Reports that Shamata will have a modern stadium has been received well by local youth who have been yearning for a place to develop their sporting talents.

The captain of Shamata FC, James Ndiritu, speaking after his team beat Leshau Pondo FC 4-0 in the final of Ndaragwa Constituency inter-wards tournament, said the youth are eagerly waiting completion of the stadium, hoping it's not hot air.

He said youth in the area have been lacking a place to engage in sports. But it remains to see if the politician's statement will be supplemented by action.