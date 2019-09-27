Kenya: Sh72m Heist - KDF Woman, Three Police Officers Arrested

27 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Stella Cherono

A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) officer and three Administration Police constables, who belong to the same family, have been arrested in connection to the Sh72 million StanChart ATM heist in Nairobi West.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives acting on a tip-off arrested APs Simon Gichuhi Karuku and his wife AP Caroline Njeri Waithira in Thogoto, Kiambu County.

The detectives pounced on the couple at a lawyer's office, where they had gone to apply for an anticipatory bond in connection with the theft.

On interrogation, police said, they led detectives to Mr Karuku's sister, Eunice Wangari Karuku, a KDF officer based at the Kahawa Barracks, whom they had handed the money to.

"The KDF officer had left for Nyahururu for a burial ceremony," police said.

ANOTHER SISTER

Ms Wangari directed them to pick the money from her sister, Florence Wanjiru Karuku, who is also an AP officer. Ms Wanjiru was guarding a nearby Equity Bank ATM in Nairobi West at the time the cash was stolen.

When the detectives found her, she informed them that as soon as she got the bag of money, she gave it to her boyfriend, identified as James Macharia, who escaped with it to an unknown destination.

Detectives also impounded a Toyota Mark X car, registration number KBX 779R from Ms Wangari, which they believe, was bought using proceeds from the heist.

The four are being held at the Lang'ata Police Station as detectives hunt for Mr Macharia who is believed to be in possession of the bag of cash.

