Nigeria: Obasanjo Visits South Africa's Ramaphosa, Presents Latest Book

27 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Nigeria's former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo visited the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, while he also presented his latest book to him during the courtesy visit.

Obasanjo according to Channels TV report presented the latest book he co-authored titled "Democracy Works: Rewiring Politics to Africa's Advantage", to the South African leader.

President Ramaphosa thanked the former President for working hard and still having the energy to write and contribute to current debates about the development of Africa.

The two leaders also used the opportunity to reflect on recent events in South Africa which saw more than four hundred Nigerians voluntarily evacuated from the country, according to Channels TV report.

A statement by the presidential spokeswoman Khusela Diko says former President Obasanjo expressed his sincere appreciation of President Ramaphosa's recent appointment of a team of Special Envoys who have in the past few days visited a number of fellow African states to deliver a message from the President regarding the incidents of violence against mostly foreign nationals.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

