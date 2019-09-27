Nigeria: 300 Children Found Chained, Starved, Sexually Abused in Kaduna

Photo: VOA
Kaduna State.
27 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

The police in Kaduna in central Nigeria have uncovered a bungalow harbouring no fewer than 300 children, chained on the legs and starving.

Some of the children are between the age of five and ten, TVC News has reported.

The big surprise was that the children are manacled, possibly to ensure that they do not escape.

Police and soldiers outside the nondescript house in Kaduna where the children were found

According to the report, the people manning the house of horror claim it's an Islamic rehabilitation centre.

The detained children said they were forced to fast, and that they were being sexually abused.

The police suspected that the children may be undergoing some form of indoctrination.

All the children have been moved, the report said.

TVC did not state whether the minders of the abused and starving children have been arrested.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
300 People Found Chained, Starved, Sexually Abused in Nigeria
Nigeria Finds 20,000 Kidnapped Girls in Mali
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.