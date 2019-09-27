Angola: Cambambe Dam Resumes Functioning Capacity

Dondo — The northern Cuanza Norte province-based Cambambe dam resumed the production on Wednesday with maximum installed capacity of 960 MW.

The full operation of the project was conditioned to the works meant to correct the cracks resulting from the fall heightening process, occurred from 2009 to 2017.

The works lasted more than 30 days, starting from last August.

The representative of the Middle Kwanza Development Office (GAMEK), Alberto Carneiro, said the works mark the end of the building process of Cambambe dam, in two phases.

During the work, the power generation in that electrical project was secured by power station I, with four 65 MW generators.

The exercise led to restrictions on the power supply to the Northern system level of the country.