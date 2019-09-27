Angola Attends Climate Change Meeting

Windhoek — Angola participates this Thursday in Windhoek, Namibia, in the Council of Ministers of the Southern Africa Center for Science and Services for Climate Change Adaptation and Sustainable Land Management (SASSCAL)

The Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosario Bragança Sambo, heads the Angolan delegation to the event, which will sign two documents, namely the Treaty and the Joint Declaration of SASSCAL.

In Angola, SASSCAL is coordinated by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation and its National Node is located in Huambo Province.

Angola, which joined the platform in 2009, benefited from the 2013/2018 period of 19 scholarships, of which two PhD, 12 Master and the remaining undergraduate.

The rehabilitation of 21 automatic weather stations under the National Meteorological Institute (INAMET), in the provinces of Namibe, Huila and Cunene, are part of the benefits of Angola's accession to SASSCAL.

In addition, the improvement of working conditions in the parks of Cameia, Bicuar, Iona, Kusseque (Tchitembo), Caiundo and Tundavala, with the installation of six observatories, as well as scientific publications and articles written with the participation of Angolan researchers.

These infrastructures in support of scientific research have been able to obtain data regarding the physics of the atmosphere (temperature, precipitation and relative humidity), among others.

In the first phase of the implementation of SASSCAL, which ran from 2013 to 2018, Angola had a funding of 23 million euros.

In the second phase, which is due to kick off after this Windhoek meeting, 10 million euros is set aside for Angola for the development of research itself, plus an additional 3 million euros devoted to capacity building, human capacity and infrastructure.