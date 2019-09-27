Angola: President Welcomes Participation At UN General Assembly

26 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

New York — Angolan President of Republic João Lourenço welcomed his participation in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, attended by 150 world leaders.

In New York, Joao Lourenço also met with representatives of US high finance, as part of the Executive's efforts to mobilise investments in the country.

The President presented at the UN headquarters the challenges of a new Angola, reiterating that the country is open for the foreign investment to re-launch the economy.

João Lourenço also took part in the Climate Summit, in which statesmen around the world called for a race against time to curb the rise in global temperature.

On the sidelines of the Climate Action Summit, the Angolan President along with nine African counterparts assessed, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the peace, security and development situation of the Great Lakes region.

He also addressed the United States Council on Foreign Relations, where he called for US investment in Angola.

The day after his speech delivered at the UN General Assembly, the President met with World Bank chief David Malpass and representatives of top-tier US banking and financial institutions.

The meetings aimed to mobilise resources and focused on new environment business center in Angola.

President João Lourenço thanked the World Bank for its contribution to financing social projects in the country, valued at USD 1.3 billion.

He also met with a representative of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who pledged to strengthen the support of this philanthropic institution in Angola for the Education and Health sectors.

During his stay in New York, the Statesman spoke to United Nations Radio, the Wall Street Journal, the latter with more than 600 million readers worldwide.

The President also spoke to the Angola state-run media, such as Angola News Agency (Angop), Public Television (TPA), National Radio Station (RNA) and Newspaper (Jornal de Angola).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.