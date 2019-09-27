Angola: President Welcomes Participation At UN General Assembly

New York — Angolan President of Republic João Lourenço welcomed his participation in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, attended by 150 world leaders.

In New York, Joao Lourenço also met with representatives of US high finance, as part of the Executive's efforts to mobilise investments in the country.

The President presented at the UN headquarters the challenges of a new Angola, reiterating that the country is open for the foreign investment to re-launch the economy.

João Lourenço also took part in the Climate Summit, in which statesmen around the world called for a race against time to curb the rise in global temperature.

On the sidelines of the Climate Action Summit, the Angolan President along with nine African counterparts assessed, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the peace, security and development situation of the Great Lakes region.

He also addressed the United States Council on Foreign Relations, where he called for US investment in Angola.

The day after his speech delivered at the UN General Assembly, the President met with World Bank chief David Malpass and representatives of top-tier US banking and financial institutions.

The meetings aimed to mobilise resources and focused on new environment business center in Angola.

President João Lourenço thanked the World Bank for its contribution to financing social projects in the country, valued at USD 1.3 billion.

He also met with a representative of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who pledged to strengthen the support of this philanthropic institution in Angola for the Education and Health sectors.

During his stay in New York, the Statesman spoke to United Nations Radio, the Wall Street Journal, the latter with more than 600 million readers worldwide.

The President also spoke to the Angola state-run media, such as Angola News Agency (Angop), Public Television (TPA), National Radio Station (RNA) and Newspaper (Jornal de Angola).