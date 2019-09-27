South Africa: Labour Court Foils Potentially Damaging Banking Sector Strike

27 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

The Labour Court has upheld an application to prevent an unprotected strike in the banking sector scheduled for Friday 27 September.

The application to prevent the strike was brought by Business Unity South Africa, which argued on behalf of workers that the industrial action was unprotected because the certificate authorising it, issued in 2017, was outdated.

On Wednesday 25 September advocate Alistair Franklin, arguing for the applicants, asked the labour court to declare Friday's planned mass action unlawful on the basis that the respondents had failed to adhere to section 77 of the Labour Relations Act.

Labour court Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker said in her ruling:

"It is declared that the Confederation of South African Trade Unions, Cosatu and the South African Society of Bank Officials, Sasbo, have failed to comply with the provisions of Section 77 (1) of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995."

Sasbo's planned strike was prompted by sweeping technological developments leading to restructuring and retrenchments in some of the biggest banks in the country. Cosatu-affiliated Sasbo contends that workers across the financial sector should be upskilled, not retrenched, so they can remain relevant in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) championed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sasbo is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

