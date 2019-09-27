Malawi: Government Commits to Quality Health Delivery

26 September 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Evance Chisiano

Zomba — Government has pledged to work with the church and development partners to ensure promotion of quality education for nurses, midwives and other medical practitioners to achieve quality health care delivery system in Malawi.

Vice President Everton Chimulirenji made the commitment at St Luke's Nursing and Midwifery College at Malosa in Zomba Thursday during the graduation ceremony of 176 nurses and midwifery technicians.

"We further commit our government to work with the church for the betterment of Malawians," Chimulirenji said, adding that the government will continue to promote tertiary education.

The Vice President acknowledged the World Learning support in form of scholarship to nursing and midwifery students at St. Luke's College and other colleges in Malawi.

He, therefore, said government has higher hopes in the newly graduating students towards achieving quality health service to the community which is there to be served.

Speaking earlier, Bishop of the Anglican of the Diocese of Upper Shire, Bishop Brighton Malasa commended the graduating students for their hardwork that has enabled them to be awarded diplomas, saying it has opened a new chapter in health care delivery.

Bishop Malasa said the nation is eagerly waiting for improved health care from the newly graduating students who underwent the training that ensue human health care.

He, therefore, pledged the church's support in ensuing health care and other programmes of national development.

Principal of St Luke's College of Nurses and Midwifery, Maxwell Pangani also acknowledged government's role in the training nurses and midwifery at the college.

He said the college is committed to providing best quality training to ensure outputs that will reflect the college's excellence in capacity building in the health sector.

He also commended strong teamwork between tutors and partners that has led to successful training of the nurses and midwives.

During the graduation ceremony, Chifundo Zaina emerged as the best student in the practical category while Mary Leonard became best student under theory category.

The Vice President awarded Gift Chipatala as the best behaved student during the entire three year period at the college and also as the best performing student.

St Luke's Nursing and Midwifery College, which started training nurses in 1972, belongs to the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.