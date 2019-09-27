Malawi: Government Commits to Quality Health Delivery

Zomba — Government has pledged to work with the church and development partners to ensure promotion of quality education for nurses, midwives and other medical practitioners to achieve quality health care delivery system in Malawi.

Vice President Everton Chimulirenji made the commitment at St Luke's Nursing and Midwifery College at Malosa in Zomba Thursday during the graduation ceremony of 176 nurses and midwifery technicians.

"We further commit our government to work with the church for the betterment of Malawians," Chimulirenji said, adding that the government will continue to promote tertiary education.

The Vice President acknowledged the World Learning support in form of scholarship to nursing and midwifery students at St. Luke's College and other colleges in Malawi.

He, therefore, said government has higher hopes in the newly graduating students towards achieving quality health service to the community which is there to be served.

Speaking earlier, Bishop of the Anglican of the Diocese of Upper Shire, Bishop Brighton Malasa commended the graduating students for their hardwork that has enabled them to be awarded diplomas, saying it has opened a new chapter in health care delivery.

Bishop Malasa said the nation is eagerly waiting for improved health care from the newly graduating students who underwent the training that ensue human health care.

He, therefore, pledged the church's support in ensuing health care and other programmes of national development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Principal of St Luke's College of Nurses and Midwifery, Maxwell Pangani also acknowledged government's role in the training nurses and midwifery at the college.

He said the college is committed to providing best quality training to ensure outputs that will reflect the college's excellence in capacity building in the health sector.

He also commended strong teamwork between tutors and partners that has led to successful training of the nurses and midwives.

During the graduation ceremony, Chifundo Zaina emerged as the best student in the practical category while Mary Leonard became best student under theory category.

The Vice President awarded Gift Chipatala as the best behaved student during the entire three year period at the college and also as the best performing student.

St Luke's Nursing and Midwifery College, which started training nurses in 1972, belongs to the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire.