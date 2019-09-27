Malawi: Ministry Assures Malawians of Affordable Maize Through Admarc

26 September 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By John Tembo

Blantyre — Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development has assured Malawians it will provide affordable maize in food deficit areas through the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) as one way of enhancing food security in the country.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday, Public Relations Officer in the ministry, Priscilla Mateyu said the country managed to harvest enough maize and other crops but the effects of disasters like Cyclone Idai and fall army worms rendered some households without food.

"The situation has not reached worrying levels because at national level, the country is food secure. In addition, in areas that are food deficit, government will make sure that affordable maize is provided throughADMARC.

"We are also implementing several initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainability in the attainment of food at household level. For instance, we promote irrigation through construction of irrigation schemes and, livestock and fisheries production," said Mateyu.

Mateyu added that the ministry has rolled out different initiatives to address food shortage in the country.

"The ministry with support from other stakeholders has already embarked on this development. We distributed seeds and other farm inputs to some households to enable them cultivate using irrigation for those along river banks and dambo lands," she added.

Mateyu, however, appealed to the public not to panic, emphasising that the country is food secure.

A September 19, 2019 Food and Agriculture Organisation Report included Malawi as one of the 41 countries in need of external food assistance.

The report has revealed that countries continue to be in need of external food assistance because of conflicts and adverse weather conditions, particularly rainfall shortages.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.