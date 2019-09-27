Southern Africa: Why Melting Permafrost and Glaciers Matter for Southern Africa

26 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Craig Smith

A new climate report on oceans and the cryosphere paints a bleak picture of how climate change is reshaping our world from the deepest seas to the poles. What does this mean from a southern African perspective?

My father introduced me to the fascinating world of life under water when I was a young boy, and the variety, abundance and sheer wonder of marine life captivated me then and has continued to shape my interests and my career as a marine biologist.

The blue jewel of South Africa's coastal waters is larger by a quarter than our country's land surface area, but for most of us, it starts and ends at the beach.

This is a problem because oceans are a critical life-support system for the earth: they regulate the climate and are critical to the well-being of local communities and the global economy. Throughout the past century, our impact on the oceans has been unprecedented, including overfishing, pollution, sea-bed mining, and unsustainable coastal development.

Added to this is the growing and unfettered threat of climate change, as we were ably reminded at the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday.

It is in this context that the leading international body...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

