Southern Africa: State of the Oceans - Southern African Cyclones and Droughts Are Just a Taste of Things to Come

analysis

Business-as-usual carbon pollution will bring devastating droughts to parts of southern Africa, whip more potent cyclones onto the subcontinent's east coast and play havoc with food and water supplies, a new UN report warns.

When Cyclone Idai barrelled over the Mozambican port of Beira on the east coast of Africa in March this year, mop-up crews estimated that the record-breaking storm had razed 90% of the city's infrastructure. Disaster relief teams had barely finished their clean-up when they had to use the patched-up airstrip to launch disaster relief efforts further north as an even stronger storm - Cyclone Kenneth - made landfall in Cabo Delgado province, where winds of 225km/h flattened and partly damaged 80% of homes in the Macomia district, according to Unicef.

The location of Beira, its economic infrastructure and its harbour, meant it was particularly exposed when Idai thundered in: it sits on a digit of flat land that thumbs out into the waters of the Indian Ocean and Pungwe River Delta, explains independent climate disaster risk reduction geographer and Wits University associate professor Katharine Vincent.

People walk by the only access route possible in the area of Joao Segredo where the national road 6 was interrupted...