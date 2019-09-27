South Africa: Cape Town Firefighters Threaten to Down Hoses After Hours

27 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Karabo Mafolo

About 60 Cape Town firefighters staged a protest march on Thursday over not being paid overtime, handing over a memorandum to Parliament and threatening to refuse to work outside normal shift hours if their demands were not met.

Thursday's firefighters' march ended up at Parliament and was similar to a previous march to the Cape Town Civic Centre a year ago, with the same demand - that the City of Cape Town compensate them for working overtime.

"We're rendering a very critical service to the city of Cape Town residents. We can't be called essential workers but, at the end of the month, we're not getting paid well," said Xolani Diniso, a South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) official.

"The basic conditions of employment is clear that if any worker works an extra hour or an extra minute out of his contractual obligations he or she must get overtime pay," Diniso told the marchers. The reason firefighters are back in the streets is because last year's negotiations were called off, said Diniso.

"The employers were negotiating in bad faith," he told Daily Maverick, adding: "We're not here to beg, we're here to demand what's rightfully ours."

Robert Sonne, who's been...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

