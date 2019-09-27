Namibia: Swakopmund International Trade Expo Launched

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) officially launched their Annual Swakopmund International Trade Expo (SWAITEX) which will be take place from 9 to 12 October at the Dome in Swakopmund.

Charity Mwiya, Chief Executive Officer at the NCCI this week at the launch said now in its 7th year the Expo takes on a new breath of its own, with the theme 'Promoting Intra-Regional Trade and Economic Integration', which is aligned to support and drive targeted discussions.

"Discussions around the key elements that will turn around the economic trajectory of our country which should ultimately lead to greater economic inclusion, job creation and diversification," she added.

She announced that they have taken a strategic redirection in the organisation, planning and execution of SWAITEX as such it is now a national and international event as per the strategic planning retreat held by its Secretariat earlier in the year.

"This is due to the fact that we have managed to engage many of our National corporate members who have generously come on board either as sponsors or resource experts to add more value to the vision of making SWAITEX and NCCI's premier international platforms," she emphasised.

Charity highlighted that they felt it is their responsibility to ensure that the outcomes identified during the Economic Growth Summit do not fade into obscurity and become forgotten.

"It is for this reason that we will present a series of business seminars that will run concurrently with the Expo, which will target businesses from the private and public sector, including public private partnerships with the various sector of the economy," she explained.

According to Charity SWAITEX has drawn interest from exhibitors across the country in various sector. "Exhibitors have a choice of stalls inside and outside the Dome, incorporating the usual food and drink as well as entertainment to ensure a proper mix of tenants and attendees," she concluded.

SWAITEX is sponsored by Standard Bank Namibia, First National Bank Namibia, Namport, Municipality of Swakopmund, Olthaver and List Group, Development Bank of Namibia, Namibia Diamond Trading Company, NAMCOR, the British High Commission, USAID and Space Dimensions.

Caption: (l-r) Archie Shipanga, Managing Executive at Space Dimensions, Patricia Hoeksema, Group Corporate Affairs Manager at Olthaver and List Group, Charity Mwiya, Cheif Executive Officer at NCCI, Stacey Pinto, Global Trade Programme Advisor at the British High Commission and Helena Mootseng, Public and Corporate Affairs Manager at Namibia Diamond Trading Company at the launch of SWAITEX.