Tanzania: Reducing Post-Harvest Losses to Help Attain Food Security

MWAJABU Salum slides back the crumpled wooden door on her 134 square-metre barn, on the outskirts of Mvomero in Morogoro Region.It is a bit sunny.

To the right, is a size-able volume of her just harvested paddy, some being locally spread on tarpaulins as another is filled in sacks.

The forty-two-year-old mother of one throws a shy smile and tries to scare away egg laying hens striking and scratching the dusty field.

"They are a mess," she complains and explains how she has suffered while struggling with destructive birds on the farm and other types of pests. At home, she says "hens and other domestic animals can destroy all your harvest if not properly stored.

The smell of rice is all over this place. Mvomero is one of the few districts in the country best known for producing rice. The government figures indicate Morogoro and Mbeya regions contribute about 25 per cent of the entire volume of rice produced in Tanzania.

However, majority of rice-growing farmers including Ms Salum, use open-sun drying method owing to lack of mechanised drying equipment and sometimes low harvest volumes.

It has been 24-years since Ms Salum embarked on farming. Depending on the season, she could only harvest five-sacks or less per hectare. At least lack of drying equipment is not to blame but rather, a chain of other reasons, including poor farming techniques and post-harvest losses.

While on one hand farmers are rushing to increase production through irrigation schemes, on the other hand, the government and development partners are aggressively pushing for decimating hunger by achieving food security and improving nutrition, the global goal number two of the Unite Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

However, post-harvest losses may be a sleeping demon waiting to strike at the least expected time.

This can be corroborated by Beatus Malema, Crop Development Assistant Director in the Ministry of Agriculture who admits that farmers lose between 30 and 40 per cent of their agro-produce during and after harvest.

In simple terms, he says:" This is an equivalent of almost 40 sacks in every 100 sacks a farmer may have produced." Experts painstakingly say between 50 and 60 percent of cereal grains that include rice, can be lost during storage stage thanks to lack of technical adeptness.

Post-harvest losses have significant nutritional, health and financial impacts for both consumers and farmers, disproportionately affecting women who are largely engaging in farming activities.

Further, this incredibly contributes to about 1.3 billion tonnes of global food losses and wastes annually, according to the United Nations food agency, FAO.

The current Tanzanian population is projected at 54.2 million people. As the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), projects an average growth rate of 1.6 per cent per year, Tanzania is subject to reach 77.5 million people by 2030.

Strategically, 2030 is a year where global communities plan to attain a zero hunger. That is to liberate the vast majority of the world's hungry people in developing countries whose 12.9 per cent or one in every four people are undernourished.

In Tanzania alone, the plan is vital for the country's envisioned industrial-powered economy. But the massive volume of cereal grains going to waste casts a national food concern.

Praksida Kalita, a crop production expert observes that post-harvest losses can be reduced while food security can be enhanced.

"Use of scientific storage method can reduce these losses to as low as 1 to 2 per cent."

An increase of over 23 million humans to feed by 2030 in Tanzania calls for an increase in food production and supplies by at least 60 per cent to meet the food demand.

She explains that "food availability and accessibility can be increased by increasing production, improving distribution, and reducing the losses. Thus, reduction of post-harvest food losses is a critical component of ensuring future food security."

In similar sentiment, the government through the crop production director maintains that increasing food production and subsequently reducing losses is vital to sustain agro-processing industries, currently on the rise in the country.

"We need industrial raw materials to support the factories...but without raw materials we will have huge problems," noted Mr Malema. The national agricultural policy of 2013 identifies rice as a crop with high potential to increase national and farmers' income.

With a growth rate of 8.2 per cent, agri-service groups, farmers and the government agree the sub-sector is hampered by reliance on rains due to insufficient irrigation infrastructures, low productivity, high post-harvest losses, insufficient storage and processing capacity, poor road networks and limited access to affordable financial and credit services.

Donors involvement The European Union (EU), released over 1.5 million euros, approximately 3.787bn/-in funding to support Rice Post-harvest Management "RIPOMA," a project developed by Helvetas and its partners.

It is being implemented in Mvomero and Kilosa districts, Morogoro Region.

Helvetas Tanzania Director, Mr Daniel Kalimbiya announced that the firm has been working with Community Development and Relief Trust (CODERT), Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO), JRT Agri-services (JRT), DBB Agro Initiative (DBB).

The local government councils in Mvomero and Kilosa districts empower smallholder women and youth farmers on rice post-harvest management and marketing through capacity building in good agricultural practices, market systems, financial services and investment in post-harvest infrastructures.

The European Union and Helvetas had worked on rehabilitating and building storage facilities they believe will be a relief to hundreds farmers and the country suffering from losses of nearly half of its agro produces.

Figures from the government suggest that Morogoro region that produces 877,691 tonnes of grains annually can only store 198,269 tonnes.

This means over 77.5 percent of the grains produced in Morogoro does not reach a proper storage facility. Sadoti Mwakarunzi, the Chief Agricultural Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture admits "storage facilities are a huge challenge, slowing the government efforts to improve food security."

But he was quick to note that efforts are being taken to address the situation. Technically, records are very clear that out of 824 storage facilities available in the country only 788 are in use as of 2019.

Sadly, observers say even those in use, majority of them needs a complete overhaul by equipping them with the up-to-date facilities such as weighing scale, humidity reading devices and sufficient plates.

The actual situation on the ground A spot survey in Mvomero and Kilosa districts in Morogoro revealed that while a dozen smallholder groups were happy with the new storage facilities, a large number of farmers are still left out of the good initiative.

Hassan Songoro, a farmers' group secretary in Hembeti village in Mvomero District told the 'Daily News' that the recent rehabilitation of their storage facility allows to accommodate over 4000 sacks.

"It gives farmers authority to decide what and when to sell their produce," he said.

The storage facility here is used by two farmers' groups with a combined number of members counting to about 70 but the secretary says, it is open to whoever is in need of the space.

Unlike Songoro and Beatha Pascal of Dihombo village who are keeping their rice in store, pending a decent price tag, Mwajabu Salum doesn't see the need to keep her grains to a more restricting premise.

"I am not part of them because I won't be able to fetch any portion of it when I need to pay my bills ... and this will mean going through a chain of procedures," she said.

"You don't need those procedures when everything is under your care." Likewise, in Kilosa District.

Although a large state of the art warehouse had been erected in Kilangali village at the cost of 242.6m/- to store over 450 tonnes, it has been used by less than one third of the 305 farmers in the ward of 17 villages.

Ms Anna Constantine from the European Union says the union has been supporting agriculture sector to reduce poverty and improve economy.

"EU support on the country's development agenda is assured," she said.

But was quick to point out that awareness should be made among smallholder farmers to understand the benefits that comes with proper storage facilities. Government efforts and way forward Kilosa District Commissioner (DC), Adam Mgoi said in order to ensure production and food security, authorities have managed to wrestle land disputes pitting farmers against pastoralists.

Kilosa based rice-growers face limited farming technology, he said but the state is intensifying access and availability of extension services as well as supporting value addition to agro produce among the farmers.

In 2014, the Ministry of Agriculture announced plans to renovate and rehabilitate at least 275 warehouses in 12 districts including Kilosa and Mvomero in Morogoro.

This was an additional of 52 warehouses built in Njombe , Iringa, Songea and Katavi to help farmers appropriately store their grains.

Meanwhile, World Food Programme acknowledges that accelerating innovation and training smallholder farmers on how to use improved post-harvest handling methods, combined with simple but effective hermetic storage equipment can work by 98 per cent.

At least a farmer needs such equipment that is both water and air tight and can guard grains against insects, rodents, and moisture.