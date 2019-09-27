Tanzania: Digging of Water Wells Countrywide Is Priority

THOSE following local news on their television sets must have been alarmed by skirmishes by women fighting to draw water from wells that have just been dug by a donor agency in one of our countryside areas.

Scores of them were seen running with their buckets to draw water from freshly dug water wells.

Watching them, it was another indicator that one of the major problems facing this country was lack of drinking water and if these wells were available, they were scarce in number.

So, life in this country's rural areas, where there is a concentration of the majority of the population of this country, is miserable, and this is mildly speaking!

So, how does life look like in the countryside, the rural areas, where the majority of Tanzanian people live?

Here in Dar es Salaam, things like electricity in households and clean drinking water is taken almost for granted. But what is the situation like in the countryside, in rural areas, where the majority of us in Dar es Salaam originate?

I am obliged to revisit this theme once again given the situation in our rural areas, which is not easy for our women folk-our mothers, who spend many hours-walking long distances to fetch water.

But fortunately the situation is not as appalling as the water situation when one visits rural areas in so far as power is concerned. As I recounted last time in this column, the other day I was in my home village in Tabora Region, I had a pleasant surprise.

Where before I was accustomed to using paraffin lamps known locally as "chemli" or "vibatari" to sail me through the night, the other day I was there I found out that relatives had afforded solar energy power to light the house! Eh! Bwana!

This was one giant step forward for me in the reign of Dr John Magufuli administration. But the predicament of the dire water situation almost in all major parts of our country's rural areas stands today as a huge challenge.

As dinnertime came at my home village, I could not stand the water brought to me to take after the meal. Even on eyesight, it looked like a cow's milk!

I had to go out of the house to a neighbour's shop where I bought water in a bottle! But the water I shunned was drawn from a well, and was used both for drinking and washing.

Practically, this is generally village life in this country. It is both arduous and cumbersome to fetch water-village mothers, as pointed out, have to walk quite a distance to fetch water from wells, which are inadequate.

Women have to leave their households in the morning to fetch water, which distance makes them return awesome late in the afternoon. For those following TV news mainly in urban areas, the major complaint of village people to visiting government officials is the difficulty in fetching water.

This goes hand in hand with inadequate or non-existent power supply. A shade more than half a century after our independence, we seem to have a very long way to go to avail TV sets to the majority Tanzanian people in rural areas since the availability of power is yet to be realised.

So, villagers are landed with radio sets. But for the moment, it is most urgent and singularly important for the government of the day to take the provision of water in the areas, specifically villages a priority, as is the urgency to mechanise agriculture.

This brings us to the current agenda of the Magufuli administration's industrialisation agenda. As pointed out on the outset of this perspective, this country is mainly rural.

Before the discovery of minerals of recently, this country's economic thrust was mainly agriculture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The socioeconomic and political agenda of founder President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, a title he preferred as he was professionally a teacher, was 'SIASA NI KILIMO'- literally "politics is agriculture" meaning essentially a focus on agriculture-as the major undertaking of the majority of the people of this country.

What the Magufuli administration needs to embark on in its industrialisation stride is to equally take agricultural development a priority along with that most important resource everywhere -water.

What I know is that we have in place a state-run water-drilling agency. This agency should be empowered to embark on a countrywide village reach out- especially in rural areas-to drill wells that would spring out audible water.

So, it was very gratifying to see our mothers of this country surging with their buckets to draw out water from what appeared to be "modern" wells, complete with pipes.

makwaia@spicenet.co.tz, makwaia@spicenet.co.tz, wakuhenga@gmail.com