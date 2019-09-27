Tanzania: Suicide Prevention May Help Save Youth Lives

YOUTH suicide rate is increasing rapidly calling for effective and evidence-based interventions to enable them to acquire life skills.

Timely registration and regular monitoring of suicide at the national level are the foundation of effective national suicide prevention strategies.

Reports from Ngara District in Kagera Region revealed that within a period of three months about 30 people committed suicide where marital and family conflicts, disappointments in relationships and unwanted pregnancies being cited as leading causes.

Latest statistics indicate that about 3,001 people committed suicide in Tanzania in 2016 alone, placing the country the fourth in Africa out of the countries with highest suicide rates.

The report named suicide in the World-Global Estimates further detailed that out of the suicide cases reported, 2,103 were men and 898 women.

The report also found that the most common methods of suicide were hanging, firearms or the ingestion of pesticides.

In Africa, the report ranked Nigeria as leading with 17,710 cases followed by Ethiopia registering 7,323 and South Africa displaying 6,476.

The list also includes the DR Congo with 4,453 cases and Uganda 4,105 in the same year.

Suicide is the act of intentionally causing one's own death. Mental disorders, including depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, personality disorders, anxiety disorders and substance abuse-including alcoholism and the use of benzodiazepines-are among risk factors.

Some suicides are impulsive acts due to stress, such as from financial difficulties, troubles with relationships, or bullying.

Those who have previously attempted suicide are at a higher risk for future attempts.

In Tanzania, under Chapter XX1 of the Penal Code offences connected with suicide are punishable.

Section 216 (1) regarding aiding suicide reads as follows... any person who procures another to kill himself, or (2) counsels another to kill himself and thereby induces him to do so, or (3) aids another in killing himself, is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for life.

Section 217 regards the offence of attempting suicide and reads as follows... any person who attempts to kill himself is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Revocatus Malimi explained that effective suicide prevention efforts including limiting access to methods of suicide-such as firearms, drugs, and poisons, treating mental disorders and substance misuse, careful media reporting about suicide and improving economic conditions are crucial.

Experts cite depression in rise of Tanzania suicide cases ... In 2018, during the same period, 114 civilians and five police men killed themselves.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), estimates that each year approximately one million people die from suicide, which represents a global mortality rate of 16 people per 100,000 or one death every 40 seconds.

It is predicted that by 2020 the rate of death will increase to one every 20 seconds. Suicide is a global phenomenon and occurs throughout the lifespan.

The most common methods of suicide are hanging, pesticide self-poisoning, and firearms. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the age of 15 and 29 years globally.

The main causes of suicide are alcohol abuse, mental illness, unemployment, depression, economic hardships, school bullying and tormenting, domestic violence and drug abuse.

WHO further reports that in the last 45 years suicide rates have increased by 60 per cent worldwide.

Suicide is now among the three leading causes of death among those aged 15-44 (male and female).

Suicide attempts are up to 20 times more frequent than completed suicides.

Although suicide rates have traditionally been highest amongst elderly males, rates among young people have been increasing to such an extent that they are now the group at highest risk in a third of all countries, Suicides resulted in 828,000 global deaths in 2015, an increase from 712,000 deaths in 1990.

Mental health disorders particularly depression and substance abuse, are associated with more than 90 per cent of all cases of suicide.

However, suicide results from many complex sociocultural factors and is more likely to occur during periods of socioeconomic, family and individual crisis e.g. loss of a loved one, unemployment, sexual orientation, difficulties with developing one's identity, disassociation from one's community or other social/belief group, and honour.

Youth suicide is increasing at the greatest rate. Despite progress, one person still dies every 40 seconds from suicide, said WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Every death is a tragedy for family, friends and colleagues. Yet suicides are preventable.

We call on all countries to incorporate proven suicide prevention strategies into national health and education programmes in a sustainable way.

The global age-standardized suicide rate for 2016 was 10.5 per 100, 000. Rates varied widely, however, between countries, from 5 suicide deaths per 100, 000, to more than 30 per 100 000.

While 79 per cent of the world's suicides occurred in low- and middle-income countries, high-income countries had the highest rate, at 11.5 per 100 000.

Nearly three times as many men as women die by suicide in high-income countries, in contrast to low- and middle-income countries, where the rate is more equal.

Suicide was the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29 years, after road injury.

Among teenagers aged 15-19 years, suicide was the second leading cause of death among girls (after maternal conditions) and the third leading cause of death in boys (after road injury and interpersonal violence).

World Suicide Prevention Day or World Mental Health Day... is celebrated on October 10.

Experts say, depression is the most common factor that leads to the decision to commit suicide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Many factors are said to lead to a decision to commit suicide. Psychologists say it usually is an act made during a storm of strong emotions and life stresses rather than after careful consideration.

Severe depression is the most common factor. It happens when a person is feeling so much emotional pain that they see death as the only way to relieve that pain.

Key interventions that have shown success in reducing suicides are restricting access to means; Educating the media on responsible reporting of suicide; Implementing programmes among young people to build life skills that enable them to cope with life stresses; and early identification, management and follow-up of people at risk of suicide.

The number of lives lost each year through suicide exceeds the number of deaths due to homicide and war combined.

Many people have found that talking helps to alleviate painful suicidal thoughts and feelings. Health and wellbeing is a universal human right.

We all deserve to live in a world where our mental health is seen to be as important as our physical health. Where good mental health is promoted.

And, where prevention, support and treatment are readily available to all. But this is not the world we live in.

Today, a person takes their own life every 40 seconds. One in four of us will experience mental ill health. It is time for a mental health revolution.

misuse, careful media reporting about suicide and improving economic conditions are crucial.