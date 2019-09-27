South Africa: Mesmerising Ndlovu Youth Choir Was Never Going to Win America's Got Talent. Here's Why

opinion

The success of the Ndlovu Youth Choir and revelations about Justin Trudeau's predilection for blackface give us cause to reflect on a dark history of entertainment and how far we still have to go.

It's been a difficult few weeks for South Africa on many fronts, the lowlights being continuing violence against women and children and the shame of renewed attacks on fellow Africans. In this environment of negativity, the success of the Ndlovu Youth Choir was a shining light in media coverage.

And, indeed, the choir members deserve all the praise and congratulations heaped on them for reaching the finals of the highly competitive America's Got Talent TV show. On the face of it, and according to much, if not all, of the coverage, the choir represented Africa well and we should be proud of them.

I had never heard of the Ndlovu Youth Choir until their recent success. I'm also not a fan of talent search programmes like America's Got Talent, Idols and The Voice.

Among the reasons for my lack of interest is that these shows often sacrifice the search for true talent in favour of cheap theatrics and attention-grabbing. Add to that the caricaturing of judges'...