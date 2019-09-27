South Africa: Mesmerising Ndlovu Youth Choir Was Never Going to Win America's Got Talent. Here's Why

26 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Vusi Ndaba

The success of the Ndlovu Youth Choir and revelations about Justin Trudeau's predilection for blackface give us cause to reflect on a dark history of entertainment and how far we still have to go.

It's been a difficult few weeks for South Africa on many fronts, the lowlights being continuing violence against women and children and the shame of renewed attacks on fellow Africans. In this environment of negativity, the success of the Ndlovu Youth Choir was a shining light in media coverage.

And, indeed, the choir members deserve all the praise and congratulations heaped on them for reaching the finals of the highly competitive America's Got Talent TV show. On the face of it, and according to much, if not all, of the coverage, the choir represented Africa well and we should be proud of them.

I had never heard of the Ndlovu Youth Choir until their recent success. I'm also not a fan of talent search programmes like America's Got Talent, Idols and The Voice.

Among the reasons for my lack of interest is that these shows often sacrifice the search for true talent in favour of cheap theatrics and attention-grabbing. Add to that the caricaturing of judges'...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.