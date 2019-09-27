South Africa: Sasbo's Bank Strike PR Coup - How Will the Union Use It?

27 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

The bank strike that wasn't, was a brilliant public relations exercise. While the strike has been prohibited, the entire country is talking about it. The protagonists may go back to the negotiating table. The question is -- will the union make 'demands' or will it propose solutions that work for everyone, given the current reality?

The right to strike is enshrined in the South African Constitution. It is this right, more than any other, that gives workers a voice and the power to be heard. Because let's face it, they are often not heard.

Let's also agree that the trade union movement, which played a powerful role in asserting worker rights and freeing SA from the grip of apartheid, is not covering itself in glory. The high levels of violence, intimidation and destruction of property that seem to accompany strikes today speak not of a glorious movement, but one that is adrift, unsure of its role and, in the face of declining membership, increasingly desperate.

In Japan, striking bus drivers and conductors go to work, but simply "forget" to charge customers for their ride. In Germany recently, pilots went on strike in small groups and over several days -- never...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

