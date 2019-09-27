Nigeria: Police Raid Kaduna School, Evacuate 300 Children

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday raided a school, Imamu Ahmad Bn Hambal, located at Layin Maidubun Tsumma at Rigasa in Igabi Local Government Area of the state, arrested seven teachers and evacuated about 300 children.

The police alleged that the children were kept in a very dehumanising condition; an allegation the school authority denied.

A resident who identified himself as Shehu, a preacher in the school, said: "What they're saying is not true because all the children are there with the consent of their parents. The parents signed a form before the children were enrolled in the school. The parents used to bring food to their children daily and they also know the condition they are in.

"We were very surprised when the police came and evacuated the children as well as removed all the students' food brought by their parents before they shut down the school. This is unfair because we have parents to testify if their children are kept in bad conduction as claimed by the police".

He added that the immediate past Police Commissioner Abdurrahman, who once visited the school to see how the children were taken care, never complained.

‎He said the children only studied Quran and nothing else.

But the Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, said the children would be reunited with their parents after handing them over to the state government.

"They were kept in dehumanising condition in the name of undergoing or acquiring Quranic knowledge. With many of them with scars on their back which show they were beaten. So, we're investigating the school to know the owner of the facility," he said.