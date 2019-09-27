Angola: UK's Prince Harry Should Highlight Landmines During Visit

26 September 2019
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)
press release

Today, Britain's Prince Harry starts a two-day visit to Angola as part of a tour that will take him to South Africa, Botswana, and Malawi. While in Angola, Harry will visit a HALO Trust demining project in Huambo province, which his late mother Princess Diana had brought global attention to when she visited in 1997. Today, the area is cleared, and the roads have been made safe. But this is not the case in many parts of Angola.

Angola is severely impacted by antipersonnel mines and unexploded ordnance, including some cluster munition remnants, used during Angola's civil war that ended in 2002. The government reports that at least 1,220 areas in Angola are still contaminated with landmines, down from 2,700 in 2007. The most affected provinces are Cuando Cubango, Moxico, Cuanza Sul, and Bié.

Almost 17 years after the end of the war, landmines and explosive remnants of war continue to kill and maim in Angola, and children are the main victims. Last year, the government recorded 28 landmine incidents that killed 19 people, including 8 children. In June, 5 children were seriously injured by a landmine while they were hunting in the bush in Benguela province. A month before, 9 children ages 3 to 11 were injured after they detonated a landmine in their house compound in Cuito, Bié province.

The Angolan government and its international partners should step up efforts to clear the country of landmines, making the global campaign "Landmine Free 2025"a reality.

Angola is party to the Mine Ban Treaty and is a signatory to the Convention on Cluster Munitions. While it has spent the past decade pledging to ratify the cluster munitions treaty, the government has not introduced a ratification measure for parliamentary consideration and approval.

During his visit to Angola, Prince Harry is set to meet President Joao Lourenço. He should use the opportunity to encourage the Angolan leader to prioritize landmine clearance and provide assistance to the victims of landmines and explosive remnants of war.

Read the original article on HRW.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: HRW

Most Popular
Angola
External Relations
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Europe and Africa
Arms and Armies
Southern Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.