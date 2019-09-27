South Africa: Proteas Women 2nd T20 Abandoned Due to Rain

Cape Town — The second women's T20 international between India and the Proteas was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

The match was scheduled to take place at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Thursday.

The India women are currently one point ahead after securing a win against the Proteas women in the first T20 international match on Tuesday.

Proteas Women T20I squad:

Sune Luus (Northerns, captain), Anneke Bosch (North West), Tasmin Brits (North West), Nadine de Klerk (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Sinalo Jafta (WP), Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng), Lara Goodall (WP), Lizelle Lee (North West), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Nondumiso Shangase (KZN Coastal), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Laura Wolvaardt (WP)

ITINERARY

Sunday, September 29: 3rd T20 International

Tuesday, October 1: 4th T20 International

Friday, October 4: 5th T20 International

Note: All T20 matches to be played at Surat

