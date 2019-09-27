Uganda: NRM Wins Hoima, Kaabong Woman MP Seats

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidates in both Hoima and Kaabong woman MP by-elections have been declared winners after beating their contenders from the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

In Hoima, Ms Harriet Businge was declared winner with 33,301 votes beating her contender Ms Asanansi Nyakato of FDC who polled 28,789 votes.

According to the returning officer for Hoima Electoral District, Mr Douglas Matsiko, the total number of valid votes cast for candidates were 62,090 while the total number of rejected (invalid) ballot papers were 1,690.

The total number of ballot papers counted were 6, 3780 while the total number of spoilt papers were 128.

"Accordingly as Returning Officer for Hoima Electoral District and in accordance with Section 58(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, 2005, I declare Harriet Businge who has obtained the largest number of votes to be the elected cnadidate for District Woman Representative to parliament, Hoima District," Mr Matsiko said on Friday morning.

In Kaabong District, Ms Christine Tubo Nakwang of NRM won overwhelmingly with 22,532 votes while her contender Ms Judith Nalibe Adyaka of FDC got only 1,692 out of 26,189 total number of ballot papers counted.

Kaabong District returning officer, Mr Julius Ongom said the total number of valid votes cast for candidates was 24,224 ballots.

"Congratulations to my daughters, Businge Harriet Mugenyi (Hoima) and Tubo Christine Nakwang (Kaabong) for their victories in the parliamentary by-elections held yesterday. I congratulate the NRM structures in the two districts for doing a good job and delivering these victories," President Museveni tweeted on Friday.

Both seats fell vacant after the incumbents chose to represent new districts that became operational on July 1. For Hoima, Ms Tophas Kaahwa opted to represent Kikuube while for Kaabong, Ms Lily Akello chose Karenga District.

In a dramatic turn of events during campaigns in Kaabong, Ms Nalibe recently wrote to Electoral Commission (EC), withdrawing her candidature from the race. However, her party wrote to EC, rejecting her withdrawal.

Ms Nalibe's name was on the ballot paper since she was nominated by her party even after she threatened to sue EC if they printed here name.