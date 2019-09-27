South Africa: Restoring a Broken Body, One Precision Scalpel Pass At a Time

analysis

The man lying on the operating table has a bedsore much larger than my hand. It is slowly draining the life from him. Today this wound which has been ravaging his body for years will be treated by two plastic surgeons.

Years ago the 74-year-old patient was paralysed due to cancer of the spine. He was cured, but his muscles wasted away. Unable to move, the bedsore (pressure ulcer) became an open wound.

"When I saw him, he was like a dead man," says Dr Nick Kairinos, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Hospital in Cape Town. He is scrubbing in with Dr Alex Landau, another plastic and reconstructive surgeon, who will assist today.

When Kairinos started treating the man in July he had three bedsores: one on the lower back, one on the right side of the upper leg, below the hip and one on the exact opposite side. "He was at death's door due to malnutrition."

Not because he did not eat, but because his...