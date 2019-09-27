Sudan: Hamdok Lauds Ethiopia' Stance Supportive to Sudan

26 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok commended Ethiopia's efforts supportive to stability in Sudan, stressing depth of relations between the two countries.

This came during meeting with President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde in New York.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and boosting the joint cooperation.

Dr Hamdok called for necessity of establishment of IGAD's development bank

The Ethiopian President, for her part, underscored importance of boosting cooperation between the two countries in all fields and coordination at all regional and international forums.

