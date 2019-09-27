Sudan: Prime Minister Meets U.S. Under Secretary of Treasury

26 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok met with the US Under Secretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Sigal P. Mandelker at Sudan permanent mission in New York on the fringes of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting was attended by Sudan Charge d' Affaires in Washington, Ambassador Magdi Ahmed Mufadhal and Director of Prime Minister's Office, Abdalla Ismail Dydan.

The two sides sought ways of cooperation and coordination between the office of US Under Secretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence and its Sudanese peers.

The meeting reaffirmed the US support to Sudanese government in areas of restructure, reform of the banking sector, capacity -building and combatting funding of terrorism.

The American sides pledged to seriously and urgently work with the concerned institutions to lift Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

