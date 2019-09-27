Sudanese-Ethiopian Business Forum Opens in Addis Ababa

26 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Addis Ababa,Sep26(SUNA)- - the Sudanese-Ethiopian Business Forum organized by the Sudanese-Ethiopian Business Council From 26 - 28 September, started Thursday at the Sheraton hotel in the Ethiopian capital in Addis Ababa ,in the presence of the Ethiopian Minister of Finance Mahmoud Dereer, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan Anas Al-Tayeb Al-Jilani, the Ethiopian Ambassador in Khartoum, the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce official and the official of the Chamber of Investment.

The forum comes within the activities of the program accompanying the "Thank Ethiopia" initiative for its role in the negotiations that led to an agreement on the draft constitutional document , and in achieving stability in Sudan.

The forum witnesses a wide participation of businessmen and economic experts from the Sudanese and Ethiopian sides from the official and private economic sectors in both countries.

The program of the Forum includes presentation of a number of working papers in the economic affairs , an accompanying exhibition highlighting the economic potential of the two countries, in addition to a number of accompanying events. The forum aims to strengthen and promoting relations of economic cooperation, trade and investment between the two countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Ethiopia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.