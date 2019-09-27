Sudanese-Ethiopian Business Forum Opens in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa,Sep26(SUNA)- - the Sudanese-Ethiopian Business Forum organized by the Sudanese-Ethiopian Business Council From 26 - 28 September, started Thursday at the Sheraton hotel in the Ethiopian capital in Addis Ababa ,in the presence of the Ethiopian Minister of Finance Mahmoud Dereer, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan Anas Al-Tayeb Al-Jilani, the Ethiopian Ambassador in Khartoum, the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce official and the official of the Chamber of Investment.

The forum comes within the activities of the program accompanying the "Thank Ethiopia" initiative for its role in the negotiations that led to an agreement on the draft constitutional document , and in achieving stability in Sudan.

The forum witnesses a wide participation of businessmen and economic experts from the Sudanese and Ethiopian sides from the official and private economic sectors in both countries.

The program of the Forum includes presentation of a number of working papers in the economic affairs , an accompanying exhibition highlighting the economic potential of the two countries, in addition to a number of accompanying events. The forum aims to strengthen and promoting relations of economic cooperation, trade and investment between the two countries.