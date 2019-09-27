Zimbabwe: Roman Catholic Nun's Killer, Rapist Set Free

A Mutoko man who murdered a Roman Catholic Sister before raping her dead body walked out of court a free man on Wednesday after High Court Judge, Erica Ndewere ruled he was mentally ill when he committed the crime.

Ndewere ruled that although Potani is now well, he cannot be punished for an offence he committed when he was mentally sick.

Potani will however stay at Chikurubi Maximum Prison for further treatment before he is released to his family.

A doctor who examined him, Patience Mavinganidze had said, "My examination revealed that Enock Potani started showing symptoms of mental disorder in 2013. He would burn houses and property, shout at people and bath continuously.

"Medical certificates done at the time show that he had paranoid delusions (excessive suspiciousness), auditory and visual hallucinations, hearing and seeing things not there.

"At the time of the alleged offence he was mentally disordered which prevented him from appreciating the wrongfulness of his actions. I examined him, he is now of sound mind."

During his trial, Potani told court that he did not remember anything that happened on the day in question.

This was despite that he made indications over how he committed the offence when he was arrested last year.

Potani killed a Reverend Sister, Plaxedes Kamundiya who was an official at St Georges High School in Mutoko.

The court heard he ambushed her while she was caught up in a prayer at The Glorious Cross of Life shrine in Mutemwa Mountain.

It is alleged that he first attacked her with a stone in the head before he killed, raped and dumped her body in a dam.

Kamundiya's body was recovered a few days later.

It was reported that the deceased Reverend Sister, had visited Mutoko Mother of Peace Community in an assessment tour in connection with a visit by mass server students from the school based in Harare when the incident occurred.

Kamundiya reportedly stopped over for a brief pilgrimage to the Glorious Cross of Life which is a prayer shrine after concluding her meeting with orphans.

She was escorted by a female community member to the area whom she told she needed a brief time to say her prayers in solitude.

She never came back.

Some residents went in search of her and found her car still parked at the same spot where it was left.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Alarm was raised, and a search party was sent out to look for her.

The search party reportedly met Potani who said he saw Kamundiya acting like a mad person.

Not convinced by the man's statement, the search group decided to search through his belongings and found groceries which he claimed belonged to his sister.

The groceries later proved to be the first link to the Reverend Sister's mysterious disappearance.

After her body was found a few days later, some bruises, blisters, and blood were found on her, showing signs of struggling.

Potani then confessed to killing and raping Kamundiya upon questioning by the police.

He showed them where he hid her soiled clothes in a sack at Chido Mudzinyama Farm.

Potani also confessed to dragging her body and tossing it in the dam in a bid to conceal evidence.