South Africa: The Shops Are Burning, the Women Are Burning, the Climate Is Burning - Connecting the Dots

analysis

Just a few months ago, two cyclones (Kenneth and Idai) destroyed the homes and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people in parts of southern Africa. The cyclones, along with widespread drought, forced desperate people to migrate. But links between migrancy and xenophobia, violence against women and the growing climate crisis across southern Africa and well beyond have been largely neglected.

In the past weeks, South Africa has been the setting for a series of horrific attacks on other African people and brown immigrants and by a stream of stories of femicide and violent crimes against women.

Immigrant communities and concerned South Africans have marched against xenophobia, and women took to the streets in anger against government, corporations and elites attending the World Economic Forum-Africa for failing women again and again. Then, on Friday 20 September, thousands of South Africans joined with four million people around the world as part of a global Climate Strike to demand the radical and rapid changes needed to guarantee a life for ecosystems and people in the coming decades.

