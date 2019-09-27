South Africa: 100-Year-Old Man Dies Two Months After Getting His First House

27 September 2019
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Kimberly Mutandiro

"We got a house when my husband was on the verge of dying," says Johanna Nsibande, 71. She is mourning her 100-year-old husband Dipabalo Boy Mohedu who died just two months after they moved into their first home.

Following GroundUp's report on the couple's plight in April, directors of Afribiz Investment in partnership with the Collen Mashabana Foundation built the couple a house in Mackenzieville, Nigel.

The couple had been on a housing database for 22 years while living in a small shack without electricity. They moved into their new home on 18 July. Exactly two months later, on 18 September, Mohedu died.

"My husband who sometimes suffered memory loss, always asked me where we were. I would tell him that this is our new home. He would shake his head in disbelief and ask to go home to our old shack," she says.

Nsibande also looks after two orphaned children aged 13 and ten.

"When living in a shack we dreamt of having a real house, a toilet, water and electricity. It was easier for me to look after my husband [in the new house]," says Nsibande. But she also says: "Living in our new home without him will never be the same."

Mohedu will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.