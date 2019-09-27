Nigeria: Police Raid Islamiya School, Arrest 7 Teachers, Evacuate 300 Children

Kaduna — There was confusion in Rigasa Community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State as the State Police Command raided an Islamiya school, arrested seven teachers and evacuated about 300 children.

The police said the children were kept in a very dehumanizing condition. An allegation the school authority denied.

Daily Trust gathered that the raid was carried out by the police who stormed the area on Thursday afternoon.

Daily Trust gathered that the name of the school is Imamu Ahmad Bn Hambal located at layin maidubun Tsumma in Rigasa area.

One of the residents who identified himself as Shehu, a preacher in the school denied the police allegation about the condition the children were kept.

He said that all the children in the school were there with the consent of their parents.

"What they are saying is not true, because all the children are there with the consent of their parents. The parents signed a form before the children were enrolled in the school. The parents bring food for their children daily and they also know the condition they are in," Shehu explained.

"We were very surprised when the police came and evacuated the children, as well as removed all the students food brought by their parents before they shut down the school. This is unfair because we have parents who will testify if their children are kept in bad condition as claimed by the police," he said.

He added that immediately the police raided the school, many parents rushed to the scene to see their children.

The Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo said the children will be reunited with their parents after handing them over to the state Government.

" They were kept in dehumanising condition in the name of undergoing or acquiring qur'anic knowledge. With many of them with scars on their back which shows they were beaten. So we are investigating the school to know the owner of the facility," he said