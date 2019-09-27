Sudan Rebels to Send Delegation to Khartoum After Successful Cairo Talks

Cairo — The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) alliance of armed movements has announced the dispatch of a high-level delegation to Khartoum to promote confidence and discussion on the peace process and to achieve the greatest public participation in the peace-making process.

The SRF has announced the formation of committees for prisoners, displaced people, refugees, and missing persons to discuss these issues withal stakeholders ahead of the start of the forthcoming negotiations to achieve peace in Darfur, Blue Nile, and South Kordofan in the middle of next month.

Yesterday, the final communiqué of meetings held in Egypt between the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and Sudan Call alliance of opposition parties at the invitation of the Egyptian government, confirmed the completion of the technical aspects of the upcoming peace negotiations platform and how regional and international partners can participate and contribute to the process, along with the procedures for obtaining a new mandate from the African Union and the endorsement of the international community for the platform.

In addition, the SRF announced the completion of the restructuring of its executive body.

According to the final communique of the SRF, Minni Minawi, was chosen as deputy-president, Yasir Arman, deputy secretary-general, and Osama Saeed as a spokesman, Tom Hajo as a speaker of the Legislative Council and the candidate of the Alliance of the Liberation movements as a deputy-speaker.

According to the statement, it was decided to represent women by 40 per cent of the membership of the legislature in addition to the selection of 17 other secretaries of the Secretariat, to complete its membership and hold its meeting as soon as possible.