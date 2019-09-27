Sudan Signs International Undertaking for Media Freedom

New York — On Wednesday, the Sudanese government signed the International Undertaking for Media Freedom during a session of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York.

Speaking at an event to defend media freedoms hosted by the British government, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk said no journalist in the new Sudan would be repressed or imprisoned.

The Prime Minister is due to address the UN General Assembly on Friday afternoon.

Hamdouk held a number of bilateral meetings with country representatives and officials of international organisations.

The meetings discussed issues of peace in Sudan, human rights, debt relief, removing Sudan from the list of sponsors of terrorism, economic cooperation and Sudan's commitment to a balanced foreign policy.

Press freedom in Sudan

During the regime of deposed Omar Al Bashir, several international media outlets were not allowed to operate in Sudan. The Sudanese media were systematically suppressed. This grew even worse after the start of the uprising in December last year. In the Reporters without Borders 2018 World Press Freedom Index, Sudan ranked 174th out of 180 countries.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.