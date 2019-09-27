Somalia: President Meets With UN Chief in New York

26 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has held constructive talks with the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres in the New York on the sidelines of UNGA.

The United Nations is playing a vital role in the establishment and strengthening of government institutions, and Farmajo hopes this collaboration will be accelerated.

Farmajo and Gutteres have agreed to enhance the cooperation and support provided by the UN to Mogadishu.

The UN Secretary-General commended the federal government's security and economic reform efforts and urged it to move on from there.

The meeting came to an end with understanding. The President is in the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly, which recently opened.

