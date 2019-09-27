Tanzania: Central Bank Partners With Refinitiv to Boost Market Surveillance

GLOBAL financial market participants will now have real-time connection to the Tanzanian market following the on-boarding of Refinitiv's Market Tracker by the Bank of Tanzania.

Market Tracker is a post-trade services surveillance tool that Refinitiv offers to all Central Banks for free.

Central Banks are required to monitor markets and transaction flows in order to understand the impact of monetary policies, to meet prudential and supervisory requirements and to support their national economies.

To gain insights, Central Banks require Commercial Banks to regularly report transactions with increased efficiency and detail.

To assist Central Banks with this, Refinitiv's Market Tracker solution sends real time FX and Money Market inter-bank trade data from the respective Commercial Banks to the Central Bank, giving transparency to interbank and market rates, and enabling the Central Bank to make better monetary policy decisions, according to statement issued yesterday.

Refinitiv's Market Tracker is available in both app and desktop format providing an intuitive, ease of access and instant and transparent connection.

The Bank of Tanzania will now have access to comprehensive financial analysis and data of the trading activities taking place in the market.

"Refinitiv continues to strengthen its content and coverage for the Emerging and Frontier Markets (EFM).

Our market-leading global coverage encompasses companies trading in over 125 markets representing more than 95 per cent of the world's market cap including the fast growing EFM," said Stuart Brown, Global Head of Emerging and Frontier Markets at Refinitiv.

"Our partnership with the Bank of Tanzania is further proof of the increasing financial markets transparency that Refinitiv tools have been promoting in EFM for over 150 years.

The Bank of Tanzania will now have deep and varied pools of liquidity, global professional networks and expert support for high visibility market surveillance.

Through Market Tracker, the bank will be able to consolidate and analyse data from the reporting banks in real-time and with accuracy," Brown added.

"Our partnership with the Bank of Tanzania is a great success story for us in Tanzania and East Africa.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC reported vibrant trading activities in the market with a market cap of +/-$8.4m.

Market Tracker will add sophistication, automation and transparency to the market, further allowing for Tanzania's trading activities to scale," said Nadim Najjar, Managing Director for Middle East and Africa at Refinitiv.

Using Eikon, global financial markets have access to historical and real-time data that is accurate, timeous, and trusted; With content from more than 400 exchanges and OTC-traded markets and over 70 direct exchange feeds, delivered via Elektron low latency data feeds.

Refinitiv's partnership with the Bank of Tanzania adds to the increasing number of Central Banks currently using Market Tracker in Emerging and Frontier Markets; Including Uganda, Malawi, Rwanda, Nigeria, Vietnam, Tunisia, Kenya and Morocco to name a few.