Tanzania: NBC Launches Paperless Digital Banking, Ease Clients' Payments

27 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

NBC bank yesterday launched a hardly five minutes digital banking system and registration that would ease its customers' payments of government bills, electricity and water amongst others.

Inaugurating the system in Dar es Salaam, NBC Director of Banking and Small Scale Entrepreneurs Services, Elibariki Masuke further said that the system would replace tedious paperwork that was consuming time and demanding.

"What a client needs to do is to arm him/herself with a NIDA (National Identification Authority), Identity Card at the bank or branches and hardly within five minutes he/she would walk out already registered and issued with ATM and Simbanking.

"If one can't visit our bank physically there are agents and our staff already available to follow a would-be-willing client wherever one is without any fee," he added.

Mr Masuke noted that the digital banking would enable a client to pay water, TV channels bills and send money through mobile phones and equally access internet without subjecting one to carry physical money that is risky to carry.

Terming the one year campaign as 'KulipaInalipa' that loosely translates as to pay and be paid, the Director hinted that once a client registers with them digitally, he/she would be automatically enrolled in a competition, where everyday a winner would be rewarded with not less than 10,000/-in his/her account.

He further said that the new arrangement would see into it that a client is not charged any fee on ATM withdrawal and monthly retaining fee, but charges will be met when one visits a teller.

Thanking the Fifth Phase government under the stewardship of President John Magufuli for reinforcing that every citizens acquires an ID, Mr Masuke assured the public that their digital registration and banking is linked with NIDA through 'know your customer' and hence security wise all their clients' money is safe in their accounts.

On his part, NBC Head of Digital Services, Deogratius Mosha while appealing to the public to open accounts with them said that there are many services, one would get once one becomes their client.

Reached for a comment, Merina Marando a customer of the bank who opened an account during the launch praised the institution for the modern banking system that the paperless means was professional and saved them from signing papers and taking passports just to acquire a bank account.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Company
Business
East Africa
Tanzania
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.