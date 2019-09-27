Tanzania: NBC Launches Paperless Digital Banking, Ease Clients' Payments

NBC bank yesterday launched a hardly five minutes digital banking system and registration that would ease its customers' payments of government bills, electricity and water amongst others.

Inaugurating the system in Dar es Salaam, NBC Director of Banking and Small Scale Entrepreneurs Services, Elibariki Masuke further said that the system would replace tedious paperwork that was consuming time and demanding.

"What a client needs to do is to arm him/herself with a NIDA (National Identification Authority), Identity Card at the bank or branches and hardly within five minutes he/she would walk out already registered and issued with ATM and Simbanking.

"If one can't visit our bank physically there are agents and our staff already available to follow a would-be-willing client wherever one is without any fee," he added.

Mr Masuke noted that the digital banking would enable a client to pay water, TV channels bills and send money through mobile phones and equally access internet without subjecting one to carry physical money that is risky to carry.

Terming the one year campaign as 'KulipaInalipa' that loosely translates as to pay and be paid, the Director hinted that once a client registers with them digitally, he/she would be automatically enrolled in a competition, where everyday a winner would be rewarded with not less than 10,000/-in his/her account.

He further said that the new arrangement would see into it that a client is not charged any fee on ATM withdrawal and monthly retaining fee, but charges will be met when one visits a teller.

Thanking the Fifth Phase government under the stewardship of President John Magufuli for reinforcing that every citizens acquires an ID, Mr Masuke assured the public that their digital registration and banking is linked with NIDA through 'know your customer' and hence security wise all their clients' money is safe in their accounts.

On his part, NBC Head of Digital Services, Deogratius Mosha while appealing to the public to open accounts with them said that there are many services, one would get once one becomes their client.

Reached for a comment, Merina Marando a customer of the bank who opened an account during the launch praised the institution for the modern banking system that the paperless means was professional and saved them from signing papers and taking passports just to acquire a bank account.