Tanzania: Livestock Value Up By 20.3 Percent, Bot Says

THE value of livestock sold in registered markets increased by 20.3 percent to 323.8bn/-in the quarter ending March this year compared to 268bn/- registered in the corresponding period 2018.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT), Consolidated Zonal Economic Performance Report for the quarter ending March shows that the value of livestock increased in all zones in the reference period with the exception of Dar es Salaam.

The highest increase was registered in the Southern Highlands and Lake Zones partly explained by below average short rains which compelled farmers to sell their livestock for food in order to hedge against poor harvests.

The Central Zone accounted for the largest share of 31.4 percent of the value of sold livestock, followed by Dar es Salaam zone with 20.2 percent, while South Eastern zone accounted for the least share of 3.2 percent.

The value of cattle sold in all zones increased to 296.32bn/-in the period under review compared to 243.47bn/-of the previous period.

The total number of cattle also increased to 569,867 compared to 501,480 in the preceding period.

In the period ending March 2018, all zones recorded declines in livestock earnings, except Central, Dar es Salaam and Northern zones.

In Southern Highlands and Lake Zones the decline was attributed to lower unit price of cattle, while in South Eastern zone it was on account of both volume and unit price of cattle.

Meanwhile, improvement in earnings from livestock trade in Dar es Salaam, Central and Northern zones was due to volume and price effect.

In terms of contribution to the total value of sales, Central zone accounted for the largest share of 27.5 percent, followed by Dar es Salaam zone with 26.6 percent, while South Eastern zone accounted for the least share of 3.7 percent.