Tanzania: Investors Invited At New Kibaha Bus Station

PASSENGERS and traders using a new bus stand for upcountry buses in Kibaha town have expressed need for mobile money services and shops at the place.

They said demand for such services was high and people have been forced to go far from the bus station in seeking the services.

"People could invest in offering food services here because so far there is none. This is a big opportunity for businesspeople," Mr Vedastus Naulanda, an agent for upcountry buses, told the 'Daily News' recently during an interview at the bus station.

Their opinions come ahead of the industrial exhibitions and business forum slated for next week in Coast Region.

The business forum, which is meant to expose trade and investment opportunities to the public, is organised by the Regional Commissioner's office in partnership with the Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN).

It is expected that at least 500 industries operating in Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Morogoro and Coast Region would showcase their products and services during the exhibitions and discuss issues during the forum, including new opportunities available in the region.

The exhibitions and the forum will be held at Mkuza (Sabasaba ground), in Kibaha District from 1st to 7th next month.

Mr Naulanda thanked the Kibaha town council for building the modern station which has improved provision of their services to passengers.

"Previously we had no offices to conduct our activities, but thanks for having this new station," he said.

Another agent, Mr Herbert Kishia, called on the council to encourage investors invest in social services and mobile money.

"Since it is a beginning, we hope that the future is good," he expressed hopes.

But, the council explained there was a plan to construct a strategic market just close to the new station.

Principal trade officer of the Kibaha Town Council, Mr Rashid Kilambo, said the modern market will have all necessary facilities including shops and mobile money services.

He said initial ground works to construct the 8-billion markets have already started at the place.

"This is part of putting in place an enabling environment to investors in the council find market for their products," he stated.