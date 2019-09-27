Nigeria - Border With Benin Closed

Nigeria has closed her borders with Benin in order to curb the massive smuggling activities, especially rice through the corridor between the two countries. News Agency of Nigeria reports that the closure comes on the heels of the joint border security exercise ordered by the government with the aimed of securing Nigeria's land and maritime borders. The exercise, code-named, 'Ex-Swift Response', was being jointly conducted by the customs, immigration, police and military personnel and coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser.