Liberia: 'Melanin Magic' Retreat to Help Teen Girls Develop Self-Confidence

Chocolate Chics, a Liberian-owned blog, will on Saturday September 28, 2019 hold a day-long personal development retreat, designed to help teen girls develop their self-esteem, self-confidence, and a commitment to developing themselves as the leaders of tomorrow. The retreat is part of a series, titled "Melanin Magic", which explores the concepts of values-based decision making, the dangers of skin bleaching, the importance of feminine hygiene, stress management, maintaining personal boundaries, and the importance of leaning into the democratic process as a civic duty.

According to lead facilitator, Delarue Brumskine, the retreat promises to be experiential, fun and interactive, series using individual and group exercises to help girls uncover their individual power as well as the communal power of sisterhood.

This culturally sensitive, personal development series is based on the premise that one cannot lead without a strong sense of self; nor can one advocate for others when one does not know how to advocate for oneself.

Each girl will be led through a teen friendly personality test based on the famous Myers Briggs personality test. This tool is completed to yield a description of an individual's distinct personality traits. In most instances, one's personality will influence relationships with their family, friends, and classmates and contribute to their overall health and well-being.

The teens will attend a mixer where they mingle with young, professional women and entrepreneurs who have agreed to serve as role models.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Through the series, the girls will learn what it means to have a stronger sense of self, clarity of values; learn tools to make self-affirming decisions, self-acceptance and appreciation, as well as practical stress relief and relaxation tools. They will also become future knowledgeable advocates, participants and leaders for a healthier democracy and join the "Chocolate Chics" sisterhood and have access to the group social media platforms.

Delarue has been serving people of color in the wellness space for over 10 years and specializes in designing memorable capacity building experiences for women and girls.

A creative and upbeat Graduate Professor of Social Policy, Consultant and the Blogger-in-Chief behind the award-winning blog, Chococlate-Chics.com, she is passionate about empowering girls and women to lean in and understand that they are "response-ABLE" for their own happiness and lives.

As a consultant, Delarue has also helped many large organizations design, deploy and harmonize their service delivery systems for clients including GT Bank, IB Bank and School Tax and Civic Engagement Program for the Liberia Revenue Authority. She has also provided executive coaching services to managers at ArcelorMittal Liberia and Coca-Cola Liberia.

The retreat begins at 10:30 a.m. on September 28, at Strive Community Center, Miami Beach, Paynesville. There is a participation fee of US$25 per person. The fees cover food, drink, facilitator fees printed materials and T-shirts.