Kenya's Volleyball Queens - Where Did the 2004 Olympics Team Go?

The national women's volleyball team is not new to success. The team has won a record nine African titles and recently retained their African Games gold in Morocco.

Long before the team was christened Malkia Strikers, the sport had already its share of legends. Kenya made it to the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympic Games, but subsequent attempts to qualify for the Games from then have only brought heartache to Kenyans. Kenya finished 11th in the 2004 Games.

The African qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games will be held at a yet to be decided date and venue in January next year, where Malkia Strikers will be hoping to snatch the lone slot the continent is reserved for in the Games after missing out on the 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio) events.

Nation Sport takes a look at the heroines who represented the country at the 2000 Games:

Squad

Mary Ayuma, Violet Barasa, Ednah Chepngeno, Margaret Indakhala, Jackline Makokha, Roselidah Obunaka, Gladys Nasikanda, Dorcas Ndasaba, Judith Serenge, Doris Wefwafwa and Emily Wesutila

Head Coach: Gilbert Ohanya

Assistant coach: Paul Gitau

Sugarawa

The former Japanese volleyball player who competed in the 1964 Summer Olympics where his team won the bronze medal at the Games, playing all the nine matches.

Sadatoshi, who coached Kenya at the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympics and 2006 World Championships, is currently the technical director at Japanese top division club, Hitachi in Japan.

Lung'aho

Joined the team as an assistant to Sadatoshi in 2004 as the team prepared for the Olympics in Athens, Greece. He is the current technical director - Kenya Volleyball Federation and also in charge of Kenya Prisons men's team. Lung'aho went ahead to coach the Malkia Strikers and is considered one of the most successful coaches in the history of the sport in the country.

Mary Ayuma: Passed away five years ago.

Violet Barasa: The right attacker was a long-time captain for the Kenyan women's national volleyball team, guiding the team to the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games. She passed away on February 12, 2007, aged 31 while still an active player at Kenya Commercial Bank.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ednah Chepng'eno: One of the most experienced players in the 2004 Athens team. She had featured in the 1998 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championships and at the 2000 Summer Olympics. She secured a scholarship to the USA where she is now working in Texas.

Margaret Indakala: The celebrated middle blocker was also part of the Kenya women's national volleyball team for 2000 Sydney Olympics. She is currently the head coach of Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball team. She led the team to a bronze medal in the Africa Club Championships in March this year.

Jackline Makokha: Secured a scholarship to Texas, USA where she is working up to date.

Roselidah Obunaka: She once captained the national team. Now works and lives in the USA and is also involved in volleyball, coaching in Missouri.

Gladys Nasikanda: Besides competing at the 2004 Athens Olympics, she featured for Union University in Tennessee, USA in 2004. She lives in the USA.

Dorcas Ndasaba: The legendary KCB outside hitter was part of the 1998 and 2002 Volleyball Women's World Championships and 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympics teams. She is now a coach based in Kigali, Rwanda.

Judith Serenge: The setter now works with Kenya Pipeline in Mombasa, having played both for the national team and Kenya Pipeline.

Nancy Waswa: After a successful career in the sport, she now lives and works in Mombasa.

Doris Wefwafwa: The outside hitter, fondly known as scum missile, relocated to the USA but sadly died just a week before graduating from Campbellsville University in Kentucky.

Emily Wesutila: The retiredlibero is attached to Kenya Pipeline Company in Nairobi.