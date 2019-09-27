Kenya: Chepkoech Launches Title Charge, Lone Ranger Sum Targets 800m

IN DOHA

Former women's 800 metres champion Eunice Sum begins her quest to reclaim the title she last won at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow when she lines up Friday in the second heat of the two-lap race at 7.19pm.

At the same time, women's 3,000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech will line up in the second heat of her specialty from 7.10pm.

But Chepkoech's teammate Celliphine Chespol will be the first to compete in the water and barriers race when she lines up in the first heat from 6.55pm Friday evening.

The 2015 World champion Hyvin Kiyeng will compete in the third heat from 7.27pm.

The 31-year-old Sum has been left to battle alone in the race after Jackline Wambui, who won at the national trials held at Nyayo National Stadium on September 13, was dropped from the team. And she is aware of the huge burden on her shoulders in Doha.

"It's unfortunate that Wambui is out of the team, leaving me to do battle alone but I am up to the task. I have been there before," she said in reference to her experience at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow where an injured Janeth Jepkosgei withdrew from the race, leaving her to fly Kenya's flag alone.

On that occasion, Sum stepped up to the challenge and overpowered Olympics champion and home favourite Mariya Savinova to win in one minute, 57.38 seconds.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games 800m champion, who missed the 2017 World Championships in London, is confident of putting up a strong performance.

"The strategy is always to reach the final, and that is what I will try to achieve in Doha," Sum said after finishing second behind Wambui at the national trials.