Kenya: Bank of Africa's Marathon Treat At Eldoret Club

27 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

Gladys Cherono is keen to write another chapter of history on Sunday in Germany's biggest road race.

A year ago, she broke the course record in the BMW Berlin Marathon which had stood for 13 years and a fourth triumph in the German city would give her more wins than any other female runner.

Cherono has a further goal in breaking her course record of two hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds.

In the men's race, Kenyan elites will attempt to hold on to the title won by Eliud Kipchoge last year in a world record 2:01:39.

Kipchoge will not defend his title as he's preparing to run a sub-two hour marathon in Vienna next month.

Attention will be on Felix Kandie and Jonathan Korir with pressure from Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele.

Bank of Africa will hold a "BMW Berlin Viewerthon" at Toby's Tavern Hotel in Eldoret, in conjunction with DStv.

The BOA Marathon Viewing session is also a platform used to educate athletes on investment, anti-doping matters and tax legislation.

"Bank of Africa Kenya believes that Kenyan athletes are an integral part of the country's heritage.

In line with the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility pillar of Sports, Arts and Culture, we are committed to growing and enhancing their craft as well as their lives," said Bank of Africa's head of marketing, Jimmi Wanjohi.

