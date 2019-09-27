Zimbabwe: Minister Cuts Short UN Trip

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has cut short his trip to the United Nations General Assembly to attend to concerns of health workers.

Dr Moyo arrived home on Wednesday.

The rest of the delegation is expected home later today.

"I came back from New York on the 25th of September soon after attending the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the Universal Health Coverage meetings," said Dr Moyo.

"After the meetings I immediately came back to deal with the industrial action by the health workers.

"I held several meetings with the Health Services Board, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube and the Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo on the water challenges facing the country."