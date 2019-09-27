Zimbabwe: Mire Lands Academy Post

Former Zimbabwe international cricketer, Solomon Mire, has taken up a new role as academy and coaching strategy director at Cutting Edge Cricket Academy in Australia.

Mire, who ventured into academy coaching a few years back, is excited about taking the new challenge.

He is a Cricket Australia-accredited coach and has previously worked in coaching roles at the academy.

"Excited (with) the opportunity to help others reach their cricket goals," he posted on his social media pages.

Mire hung up his bat in July soon after the suspension of Zimbabwe Cricket by the International Cricket Council two months ago.

He immediately retraced his footsteps back to his base in Australia.

There were mixed feelings over the decision to leave international cricket with some feeling it was premature.

But the dreadlocked opening batsman felt his time to leave international cricket had come. The Cutting Edge Cricket Academy also felt they will benefit a lot from his experience.

"We are pleased to announce that former Zimbabwean International, Solomon Mire, has taken on new role as Academy & Coaching Strategy Director at Cutting Edge Cricket.

"Solo's cricketing journey has been well documented.

"He is passionate about sharing his learning experiences as a player at all levels around the world and he brings this vast experience to the Cutting Edge Academy.

"He draws his coaching experience from working with, and under various elite coaches, and is a CA Accredited Coach.

"Stay tuned for more details regarding our new programs set to commence at the end of October," said academy in their official announcement.

Mire made his cricket debut for Centrals in 2007, scoring 94 runs against the Southerns in the Faithwear Inter-Provincial One-Day competition.

In 2008, he was part of the Zimbabwe Under-19 team's unsuccessful trip to the Youth World Cup in Malaysia.

He also played in the Australian Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades between 2013 and 2014. Mire's last match for Zimbabwe was on July 14 this year during the tour of Ireland.

He bowed out of the game after representing his country in two Tests, 47 ODIs and nine T20s, scoring over 1000 runs.